National Youth Day: Ajay Devgn pens letter for 20-year-old self, recalls rejections & tips him to learn dance

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/AJAY DEVGN Ajay Devgn

Highlights On National Youth Day 2022, Ajay Devgn penned letter for 20-year-old self

He encourages his younger self to not give up and be himself

Taking a potshot at his dancing skills, he tips him to learn to dance

On the occasion of National Youth Day, Bollywood actor Ajay Devgn took to social media to share a thoughtful letter for his 20-year-old self. In his letter, he writes about rejections, failure and criticism. He assures his younger self that things will be more than fine if he stays himself and doesn't let the expectation of the world affect his dreams. He also had a suggestion-- learn dance. Sharing the letter on Instagram, Ajay captioned the post as, "This #NationalYouthDay decided to pen down a few words for the 20-year-old Ajay, I hope he appreciates it."

Read the full letter here:

"Dear 20-year-old me,

There you are making your mark in this new world as an actor...

Let me be honest, you are going to face some brutal rejections. Shy and unconventional, you will try your hardest to fit in but fail.. spectacularly! People's criticism and doubts will be hard it'll make you question your dreams. You will fail more than you will succeed.

But spoiler alert, it's all going to be worth it.. because one day slowly but surely, you'll realise being yourself can be your greatest strengths. So, stumble a little but don't stop. Keep pushing the boundaries and don't ley the world's expectations turn into your inhibitions.

"Always be true, always be you!"

PS. Learn how to dance, it'll help you in the long run.

Love, An older, wiser and better looking you."

On the work front, the actor-filmmaker has a very busy year ahead courtesy his projects lined up and that he will be going to work every day. Talking about what 2022 looks like for Ajay, the actor in a conversation with IANS said: "I've got a directorial - 'Runway 34' scheduled in April; I got an OTT release, 'Rudra: The Edge of Darkness' sometime in February-end or March. I'm starting two to three new films."

His 2022 also includes special appearances in 'RRR' and 'Gangubai Kathiawadi'. Ajay will also be seen in 'Maidaan' and Indra Kumar's 'Thank God'.

He will begin the shoot for the Hindi remake of 'Kaithi' and Rohit Shetty's 'Singham 3'. The actor has many more projects lined up which will be announced soon.