Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/RASHMIKA MANDANNA National Crush Rashmika Mandanna shares glimpse of her new house with cute pics of pet dog Aura

National Crush Rashmika Mandanna is all set for new beginnings as the actress has moved into her recently-purchased apartment in Mumbai. Rashmika who will soon make her Bollywood debut with "Mission Majnu" updated her fans on Instagram Stories, on Wednesday. The actress gave a glimpse of the house with an adorable picture of her pet dog Aura, snuggling with her on the couch.

"Dear diary, Ahhhh so much happened today, I finally shifted to the apartment! had to shop so many Ill things...( I am still not done) (gahhhh it's an never ending expense) aura was out all day...1 had to meet 2 of my friends I had to set up the place.. (Sai (my assistant) helped me) Aura and I passed out cz we were so tired," she wrote with a picture of her dog Aura.

Take a look:

On June 5, Rashmika introduced her pet dog to the world. Sharing a few pictures, she revealed his name to be Aura. In her caption, the Dear Comrade actress revealed that she became a pet parent during the Covid-19 pandemic and added that her dog kept her sane.

Sharing a few pictures she wrote, "Hey guys.. in the mids of all the chaos out there. I found my bundle of joy.. which kept me sane the whole time. Introducing you to my lil one - Aura! (sic)."

She further added that she fell in love with her pup in just a few seconds. "They say you can fall in love with someone in 3 seconds. But she melted my heart in 0.3 milliseconds I think..anyway just wanted to keep you updated! Love and strength to you! (sic)," her post read.

Rashmika recently returned to Mumbai to resume the shoot of her second Bollywood film, Goodbye co-starring Amitabh Bachchan.

