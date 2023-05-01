'National crush' Rashmika Mandanna reveals her favourite IPL cricketer & team

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/RASHMIKAMANDANNA Rashmika Mandanna reveals her favourite cricketer

Rashmika Mandanna is one of the most bankable actors in showbiz. The actress is often referred to as the 'National Crush'. She has a massive fan following owing to her persona and exceptional acting chops. With the Indian Premier League in full swing and teams playing in nail-biting cricket matches, the actress disclosed her favourite IPL cricketer and team.

During an interaction with Star Sports, Rashmika Mandanna shared that she admires Virat Kohli as her favourite cricketer because he is a swagger. When asked about her favourite cricketer, she replied, "Virat Sir, he's a swagger, he's awesome."

The Pushpa actress also mentioned that, being from Bengaluru, she passionately backs the Royal Challengers Bangalore in the IPL. "I am from Bangalore, I am from Karnataka and we have ‘Ee Sala Cup Namde’ slogan going on so I think that just carried on. I hope this time IPL I can go and see RCB play," said Rashmika.

Earlier, Rashmika Mandhana, Tamannah Bhatia and Arijit Singh kicked off the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 opening ceremony with multiple performances at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. The national crush gave a stunning performance on the famous song 'Saami'. Tamannah Bhatia performed on multiple Bollywood songs, and Arijit captivated the audience with his melodious tracks.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Rashmika Mandanna was last seen in Mission Majnu alongside Siddharth Malhotra. Helmed by Shantanu Bagchi, the film premiered on Netflix on January 20. It marked her first film with Sidharth Malhotra. Now, the actress is gearing up for the release of her upcoming film, which stars Ranbir Kapoor. It is helmed by Sandeep Vanga.

Besides this, she also has Pushpa 2 alongside Allu Arjun. The mass entertainer is in the production stage. Reportedly, Sai Pallavi will also join the action-drama film.

