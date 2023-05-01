Monday, May 01, 2023
     
Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Entertainment
  4. Celebrities
  5. 'National crush' Rashmika Mandanna reveals her favourite IPL cricketer & team

'National crush' Rashmika Mandanna reveals her favourite IPL cricketer & team

Rashmika Mandanna reveals her favourite IPL cricketer, and it's neither MS Dhoni nor Rohit Sharma. Can you guess who it is?

India TV Entertainment Desk Edited By: India TV Entertainment Desk New Delhi Updated on: May 01, 2023 23:21 IST
Rashmika Mandanna reveals her favourite cricketer
Image Source : INSTAGRAM/RASHMIKAMANDANNA Rashmika Mandanna reveals her favourite cricketer

Rashmika Mandanna is one of the most bankable actors in showbiz. The actress is often referred to as the 'National Crush'. She has a massive fan following owing to her persona and exceptional acting chops. With the Indian Premier League in full swing and teams playing in nail-biting cricket matches, the actress disclosed her favourite IPL cricketer and team.

During an interaction with Star Sports, Rashmika Mandanna shared that she admires Virat Kohli as her favourite cricketer because he is a swagger. When asked about her favourite cricketer, she replied, "Virat Sir, he's a swagger, he's awesome."

The Pushpa actress also mentioned that, being from Bengaluru, she passionately backs the Royal Challengers Bangalore in the IPL. "I am from Bangalore, I am from Karnataka and we have ‘Ee Sala Cup Namde’ slogan going on so I think that just carried on. I hope this time IPL I can go and see RCB play," said Rashmika. 

Earlier, Rashmika Mandhana, Tamannah Bhatia and Arijit Singh kicked off the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 opening ceremony with multiple performances at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. The national crush gave a stunning performance on the famous song 'Saami'. Tamannah Bhatia performed on multiple Bollywood songs, and Arijit captivated the audience with his melodious tracks.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Rashmika Mandanna was last seen in Mission Majnu alongside Siddharth Malhotra. Helmed by Shantanu Bagchi, the film premiered on Netflix on January 20. It marked her first film with Sidharth Malhotra. Now, the actress is gearing up for the release of her upcoming film, which stars Ranbir Kapoor. It is helmed by Sandeep Vanga.

Related Stories
Is Rashmika Mandanna dating Vijay Deverakonda? Actress finally breaks silence saying ‘Aiyoo…'

Is Rashmika Mandanna dating Vijay Deverakonda? Actress finally breaks silence saying ‘Aiyoo…'

'Where is Pushpa?': Makers of Allu Arjun starrer finally unveil the answer

'Where is Pushpa?': Makers of Allu Arjun starrer finally unveil the answer

Rashmika Mandanna wishes Allu Arjun on his birthday: 'The entire world is waiting to watch you'

Rashmika Mandanna wishes Allu Arjun on his birthday: 'The entire world is waiting to watch you'

It's a wrap for Rashmika Mandanna’s Rainbow schedule. See BTS pics

It's a wrap for Rashmika Mandanna’s Rainbow schedule. See BTS pics

Besides this, she also has Pushpa 2 alongside Allu Arjun. The mass entertainer is in the production stage. Reportedly, Sai Pallavi will also join the action-drama film.

Also read: When Deepika Padukone faced backlash for selling kurti worn at Jiah Khan's funeral

Also read: Controversy at A.R. Rahman's Pune concert as police halt show for violating time constraints

Latest Entertainment News

IPL 2023: Read the fastest live coverage , analysis, records, interesting news of the T20 tournament only on India TV English Digital
Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Entertainment and Celebrities Section

Top News

Related Celebrities News

Latest News