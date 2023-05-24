Natasha Poonawalla spotted with Leonardo DiCaprio and Martin Scorsese at Cannes 2023

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM: @LEONARDOCAPRIOCANNES Natasha Poonawalla along with Leonardo DiCaprio spotted together for screening at Cannes 2023.

Natasha Poonawalla was among the other stars who attended the prestigious Cannes Film Festival 2023. The businesswoman got to mingle with the Hollywood stars at the event. She took to Instagram to share a bunch of pictures from the screening of Martin Scorsese's next Killers of the Flower Moon which features Leonardo DiCaprio.

For her Cannes red carpet appearance, Natasha was dressed in a white gown and striking gold jewelry. The other pictures showed her chatting with filmmaker Martin Scorsese as they sat together at a party. She even posted a video of Leonardo smiling and pointing towards Martin from the premiere as their film received a standing ovation at the film festival.

She wrote in the caption, “Out with the homies for Leo and Martin Scorsese’s masterpiece - ‘Killers of the Flower Moon’ and one of the best performances by @leonardodicaprio and his co-stars. Thank you for including me in this Epic moment and for my chat with the genius @martinscorsese”.

Natasha also hung out with Irina Shayk, a Russian model and television personality. She shared Irina's photo in her Instagram post. Some photos of Natasha with Leonardo from Cannes 2023 were also shared on a fan page on Twitter. While the actor was dressed in black and wore a face mask, Natasha was spotted in a shimmery white outfit.

In February 2022, photos of Natasha and Leonardo were widely shared online as the duo sat together near a London restaurant's window. According to a report in Daily Mail, they were in London for a friend's wedding, which was also attended by supermodel Naomi Campbell and actor Orlando Bloom. The wedding bash was for British Vogue editor Edward Enninful and his long-term partner Alec Maxwell.

Image Source : FILE IMAGELeonardo DiCaprio & Natasha Poonawalla were spotted in 2022 for friend's wedding.

Natasha and Adar Poonawalla married back in 2006 and share two kids together named Darius and Cyrus. Natasha is known for her unique fashion choices and is also friends with some of the biggest names in Bollywood. From partying with Priyanka Chopra in London to stepping out with Sonam Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor, Malaika Arora, and other celebs, Natasha often joins her famous friends at holidays and get-togethers.

Latest Entertainment News