Natasa Stankovic is filled with 'Infinite Joy' after renewing vows with Hardik Pandya; See pics

Natasa Stankovic and Hardik Pandya tied the knot in a court marriage in 2020. The couple chose to remarry on February 14 in a lavish ceremony because their first wedding was an intimate one. The couple renewed their vows in a white wedding, followed by a Hindu-style second wedding at a luxurious hotel in Udaipur. The actress has now taken to social media to share some new unseen photos from the Hindu wedding.

The pair looks incredibly stunning in the photographs wearing traditional Hindu wedding attire. Natasa is also seen posing with her son, Agastya, in one of the photos. Hardik sported an off-white sherwani with red jewellery for their Hindu wedding, while Natasa looked stunning in a golden and red lehenga. She additionally wore a red saree with an exquisite blouse. Hardik and Natasa wore elaborate ensembles designed by Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla.

Sharing the pictures, Natasa wrote, "Living My Dream! Infinite Joy as Hardik and I look forward to a Future of Endless Love. It was absolutely magical to renew our vows in the presence of our family and friends. Thank you Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla for making us feel like a Fairytale bride and groom."

Earlier, Hardik Pandya took to his Instagram handle to share the dreamy photos from the Christian wedding. For the ceremony, Hardik looked charming in a black suit. On the other hand, Natasa donned a beautiful white gown that featured a 15-feet long veil. He captioned the post, "We celebrated Valentine’s Day on this island of love by renewing the vows we took three years ago. We are truly blessed to have our family and friends with us to celebrate our love". Let's have a look at the mesmerising photos of the two.

