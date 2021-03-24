Image Source : INSTGARAM/NATASA STANKOVIC Natasa Stankovic, Hardik Pandya have a blast at Krunal Pandya's pool birthday party; see pics

Model and actress Natasa Stankovic along with her husband cricketer Hardik Pandya had a blast on her brother-in-law Krunal Pandya's birthday. The pictures of the trio having fun at the pool were shared by Hardik on his Instagram account. Natasa also took to her social media and wished Krunal with an adorable selfie. She captioned, "Happy happy bday KP."

There's no secret that the Pandya brothers share a great bond. Earlier, Hardik shared a video for Krunal. He wrote, "We're on this journey together bhai right from the start. The highs, the lows, I'm lucky to have you by my side. Happy birthday big bro."

Natasa and Hardik shared some more pictures from the day. Natasa could be seen wearing a black swimsuit along with huge black shades.

On New Year 2020, Hardik proposed to Natasa for marriage and the duo tied the knot soon after. Later, the duo announced that they have been expecting a baby together. Natasa shared the news with a caption saying, "Hardik and I have shared a memorable journey together so far and now, it's only going to get better. Together, we are excited to welcome a new life into our lives very soon. We’re super excited for this new step of our life together and humbly ask your blessings and well wishes".

Natasa and Hardik had their first child Agastya on July 30, 2020. The couple keeps sharing adorable videos with their son.

Check them out here:

On the other hand, Natasa, on the work front, was last seen in Swara Bhasker’s web series Flesh which released at the starting of 2020.