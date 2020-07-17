Image Source : INSTAGRAM/HARDIKPANDYA Natasa Stankovic flaunts her baby bump in Hardik Pandya's latest 'family' picture

Actress Natasa Stankovic is all set to welcome her first child with husband Hardik Pandya. The duo announced their pregnancy in May this year, following a New Year engagement announcement and left their fans surprised. Since then, Natasa has been quite regular on Instagram, keeping her fans updated about her lockdown routine as well as her gorgeous photos. On Friday, cricketer Hardik Pandya took to Instagram to share a beautiful family picture featuring Natasa and their pets.

The picture shows Natasa lying on Hardik's lap flaunting her baby bump as their pet dogs surround them. Hardik simply captioned the photo 'Family'. Check out the picture here-

Earlier, sharing a picture with Hardik, Natasa has written, "Hardik and I have shared a memorable journey together so far and now, it's only going to get better Together, we are excited to welcome a new life into our lives very soon. We’re super excited for this new step of our life together and humbly ask your blessings and well wishes "

Natasa made her Bollywood debut with a dance number in the 2013 film "Satyagraha" and was later seen in films like "Action Jackson" (2014) and "Fukrey Returns" (2017). She also appeared in the season eight of "Bigg Boss", and was seen in the video of rapper Badshah's blockbuster track "DJ waley babu". Last she was seen in the dance reality show Nach Baliye 9 with TV actor Aly Goni.

On the other hand, Hardik Pandya was expected to make his comeback to top level cricket after a long layoff due to injury in the series against South Africa, but that was called off due to the coronavirus pandemic.

More Bollywood stories and picture galleries

For all latest news and updates, stay tuned to our Facebook page

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage