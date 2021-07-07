Follow us on Image Source : INSTA/VIVAANSHAH Naseeruddin Shah gets discharged from hospital, son Vivaan shares pics from home

Veteran actor Naseeruddin Shah, who was undergoing treatment for pneumonia at Khar-based P D Hinduja Hospital & Medical Research Centre got discharged on Wednesday. The 70-year-old actor had a "small patch" of pneumonia in his lungs and was undergoing treatment for the same. His son and actor Vivaan Shah took to Instagram and shared pictures of him with actor-wife Ratna Pathak Shah informing fans about his recovery. He shared two photos of Naseeruddin that were captioned, "Back home" and "He just got discharged today morning." The first image showed the 'Ishqiya' actor using his phone while Ratna uses her phone. The second one shows him standing in his bedroom.

Have a look at Vivaan's posts here:

Shah’s wife and veteran actor Ratna Pathak Shah previously told PTI, ""Yes (he has a) small patch and all under control. (He is) Responding well to treatment so hope he'll be discharged soon."

Naseeruddin Shah made his on-screen debut with Shyam Benegal's "Nishant" in 1975 and became an influential figure of parallel cinema in the 70s and 80s. The actor went on to feature in several acclaimed films, including "Sparsh" (1979), the cult 1983 satirical black comedy "Jaane Bhi Do Yaaro", Shekhar Kapur directed drama "Masoom" and "Mirch Masala" among others.

Starring in over 100 films and bagging three national awards, the veteran is also widely known for his extensive work in theatre and running the theatre group, Motley Productions. Naseeruddin Shah also featured in some of the biggest hits of the last two decades, including Vishal Bhardwaj's 2009 drama "Ishqiya", Vidya Balan starrer "The Dirty Picture" and Zoya Akhtar's "Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara".

The actor was last seen in the 2020 drama "Mee Raqsam". He also made his series debut last year with the acclaimed Amazon Prime Video series "Bandish Bandits".

-With PTI inputs