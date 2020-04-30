Naseeruddin Shah fine, actor's kin dispels hospitalisation hoax

Thursday, April 30, 2020
     
Naseeruddin Shah's family has confirmed that the actor is fine and healthy, and is in his residence in the city.

IANS IANS
New Delhi Published on: April 30, 2020 22:28 IST
On Thursday evening, there were some rumours on the social media that veteran actor Naseeruddin Shah is hospitalised. However, his family has confirmed to IANS that Shah is fine and healthy, and is in his residence in the city.

"He's absolutely fine, and is observing lockdown with my aunt Ratna in Mumbai, it is fake news," confirmied Saira Shah Halim, niece of the actor told IANS.

According to Saira, her father Lieutenant General Zameer Uddin Shah, had spoken to the veteran actor a short while ago, and was assured that Naseeruddin Shah is hale and healthy.

