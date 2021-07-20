Naseeruddin Shah Birthday: Randeep Hooda pens heartfelt note, says 'I still aspire for that rare pat on back'

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/RANDEEP HOODA Naseeruddin Shah Birthday: Randeep Hooda pens note, 'I still aspire for that rare pat on back'

Legendary star Naseeruddin Shah who made many films alive in the hearts of people with his performance in his career turns a year older today. Bollywood actor Randeep Hooda, on Tuesday, penned a heartfelt note to extend birthday wishes to Shah who he says has inspired several generations of actors to dream big.

Taking to his Instagram handle, Randeep shared a still from his movie 'John Day' featuring himself with Shah and captioned it as, "I don't know where I would have been in my journey had I not met you @naseeruddin49 bhai .. I still aspire for that rare pat on the back 20 years hence.. of all one feels, the feeling of gratitude remains the most overwhelming.. Hoping and praying for many more birthdays to come."

For the unversed, Randeep made his acting debut with Mira Nair's 2001 romantic drama 'Monsoon Wedding', which also starred Shah in a pivotal role. Apart from this, the powerhouse stars have worked together in the 2013 films 'The Coffin Maker', and 'John Day'.

On the work front, Randeep was last seen in Prabhudheva's 'Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai' that starred Salman Khan and Disha Patani in lead roles. Next, he will be seen in 'Rat On A Highway' directed by Vivek Chouhan, 'Mard' directed by Sai Kabir and 'Unfair And Lovely' where he will be seen sharing the screen space with Ileana D'Cruz for the first time.

Currently, he is shooting for 'Inspector Avinash' which will mark his web series debut. It is a cop thriller based on UP super cop Avinash Mishra's life.

Actress Urmila Matondkar also wished the veteran star with a throwback picture.

Meanwhile, Naseeruddin Shah who is celebrating his 71st birthday today was reportedly admitted to the Khar-based P D Hinduja Hospital and Medical Research Centre, a non-COVID-19 facility, last month. He got discharged on July 7. The National Award-winning actor was last seen in the film 'Mee Raqsam'. He was also a part of the hit web series 'Bandish Bandits', where he played the role of a classical musician. Movie buffs will now get to see him sharing screen space with actor Rasika Duggal in a short film.

