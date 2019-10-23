Wednesday, October 23, 2019
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Entertainment News
  4. Celebrities News
  5. Narcos star Wagner Moura to attend 50th International Film Festival of India

Narcos star Wagner Moura to attend 50th International Film Festival of India

Wagner Moura, who played Pablo Escobar in Netflix's show Narcos will present his directorial debut Marighella in debut competition category of 50th IFFI.

PTI PTI
New Delhi Published on: October 23, 2019 11:10 IST
Representative News Image

 Wagner Moura 

Wagner Moura, best known for playing Colombian drug lord in hit Netflix series "Narcos", is set to attend the International Film Festival of India (IFFI). The Brazilian actor, who is visiting the country in November for the film gala in Goa, will present his directorial debut "Marighella" in debut competition category.

According to a press release, Moura will also attend an In Conversation session, titled "The Magnificent Artist" where he will talk about his journey as an actor and a filmmaker. The actor, whose credits also include the "Elite Squad" films and "Elysium", will interact with budding filmmakers as part of the programme.

At Golden Jubilee edition of the festival, the jury for international competition has renowned names from across the globe like French filmmaker Robin Campillo who was also a member of the Cannes International Jury 2019, Chinese filmmaker Zhang Yang and Lynne Ramsay, who is one of the leading lights of young British cinema.

John Bailey, cinematographer and former President of the Academy of Motion Pictures Arts and Sciences will chair the jury. Filmmaker Ramesh Sippy is a jury for the international competition too. IFFI will screen close to 250 films from various countries and will run through November 20-28.

Write a comment

Bigg boss 13
plastic-ban

Entertainment Photos

Entertainment Videos

Trending News

Top News

Latest News

  Previous StoryLuv Tyagi and Krissann Baretto are out of MTV Ace of Space 2 Next Story  