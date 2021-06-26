Nani, Rahul Bose and Apurva Asrani receive COVID-19 vaccine

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/NANI, APURVA ASRANI Nani, Apurva Asrani

Telugu star Nani on Saturday uploaded a picture that shows him getting the Covid vaccine. He encouraged fans to take the jab with an interesting poser in the caption of his post. "Our options, A) We vaccinate and stay safe. B) We stay safe by getting vaccinated. Choose one," he wrote as the caption.

Actor Rahul Bose and writer Apurva Asrani also shared that they have received the second dose of COVID-19 vaccine on Saturday. Both Bose, 53 and Asrani, 43, shared the news of their vaccination on their respective social media accounts.

Bose, who was last seen in Netflix Original film “Bulbbul”, expressed gratitude to the doctors and medical staff. “Thank you, Arti @rfhospital. Thank you to the staff and doctors at the Sir H.N. Reliance Hospital. Impeccably organised. #Day85 #seconddose #Covishield #doneanddusted,” he wrote, alongside a video clip of him getting vaccinated.

Asrani, best known for writing “Aligarh”, “Criminal Justice: Behind Closed Doors”, said he took Covaxin.

“Today is my #FullyVaccinated recovery day. I have always placed my faith in swadeshi products and therefore chose the Indian made #Covaxin,” he tweeted.

The central government launched the nationwide drive in March this year to vaccinate everyone above 60 years of age and those aged between 45 and 59 with co-morbidities. And from May 1, people aged between 18 and 44 were being vaccinated.

Maharashtra on Friday reported 9,677 new COVID-19 cases and 156 deaths, taking its infection tally to 60,17,035, and death toll to 1,20,370, the state health department said.

Coming back to Nani, the actor, who dropped his 25th film as hero, "V", on OTT last year, is awaiting the release of his new Telugu film "Tuck Jugadish". He will also be seen in "Shyam Singha Roy" along with Sai Pallavi, Kirthi Shetty and Madonna Sebastian. Nani also recently gave the first clap for his next production "Meet Cute".