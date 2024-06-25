Nana Patekar breaks silence on differences with Bhansali; Infamous rift started on sets of 'Khamoshi'

Follow us on Image Source : IMDB Nana Patekar speaks on differences with filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali

Nana Patekar is one of the greatest actors in Indian cinema. He has done several critically acclaimed films in his career and has played many memorable characters. Apart from great acting, Nana Patekar is also known for speaking his mind openly. Recently, during an interview, the veteran actor openly talked about his differences with ace filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali. During this, he also mentioned an incident that happened on the set of Salman Khan starrer 'Khamoshi'.

Differences between Nana and Bhansali started on the set of Khamoshi

Nana Patekar and Sanjay Leela Bhansali worked together in the film 'Khamoshi: The Musical' released in the year 1996. Regarding this film, the actor said that the disputes on the set created a rift between the two. He said that it was a creative debate about a scene, which became a dispute. During this, the actor said that it was not just one debate, there were many arguments between the two during the shooting of the film. Meanwhile, the actor admitted that he has not been able to overcome his anger problem.

Nana says films come and go, but memories stay forever

In a scene of the film, Nana Patekar was playing cards with his back towards his wife. In this scene, his wife gets a heart attack. Regarding this scene, Patekar said that Sanjay was hoping that the actor would turn back, but Nana insisted on how would he know what was happening behind his back. The dispute on this matter kept increasing. Putting an end to his talk, he said that since then Sanjay has not worked with him again. He said that he feels that relationships should be more than work, their friendship should have remained even after the professional relationship ended. Adding further to this, Nana Patekar said that films come and go, but memories stay forever.

