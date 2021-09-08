Namaste England fame Alankrita Sahai held hostage, robbed of ₹6.5 lakh on knife point

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ ALANKRITA SAHAI Alankrita Sahai held hostage, robbed of ₹6.5 lakh on knife point

Model-turned actress Alankrita Sahai was robbed of Rs 6.50 lakh on knife point after being held at her Chandigarh residence. Three masked persons entered her rented accommodation in Sector-27 on Tuesday afternoon around 12.30 pm. They held her hostage; one of them took her ATM card and withdrew ₹50,000 while the others kept a watch on her.

According to Indian Express, Alankrita suspects one of the thieves to be the same person who delivered furniture to her rented accommodation on Sunday. Sahai had purchased furniture items a few days back from Kharar and some of the items were delivered at her place over the weekend. The actress also told police that one of the three robbers took her ATM card and returned after withdrawing the aforementioned sum.

When she shouted for help, the robbers escaped through the balcony, landing first on the floor below, and then running away. She hid in the washroom during this time. In fear, Sahai locked herself in the washroom. Reportedly, verbal arguments were exchanged between Alankrita and one of the persons, who came to deliver the furniture.

Senior police officers SP (city) Ketan Bansal, DSP Gurmukh Singh, SHO PS-26, Inspector, crime branch Inspector and others rushed to the spot. They suspect that the act was caught on the CCTV cameras installed in the neighbourhood.

Bansal said, "The victim belongs to the film industry. She was alone in the house. The entry door was opened. The robbers forcibly entered and robbed the victim at knife point. We have registered a case and have important leads."

On the professional front, Alankrita Sahai was seen in films such as Love per Square Foot, Namaste England, starring Arjun Kapoor and Parineeti Chopra. She was also crowned Miss India Earth in 2014.