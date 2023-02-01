Nam Joo-hyuk Military Service: Kdrama Twenty-Five Twenty-One actor enlistment date and other details

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SKAWNGUR Nam Joo-hyuk to begin military service soon

Nam Joo Hyuk Military Service: After BTS JIn began his military service in December last year. Kdrama actor Nam Joo Hyuk is all set to enlist as well. The Twenty-Five Twenty-One actor has been accepted into the military police force and his agency confirmed the date on which he will enlist. On January 31, Nam Joo Hyuk's Management agency SOOP shared, "It is true that Nam Joo Hyuk was accepted into the military police force. He will be enlisting in the police squad on March 20."

Recently, the agency confirmed that Nam Joo Hyuk completed the shoot for 'Vigilante' amidst waiting for his draft notice. In May last year, it was reported that the actor applied to The Capital Defense Command Military Police Group.

Just like BTS Jin, Nam Joo Hyuk will first receive basic military training at the army training center after he first enlists for service. Then he will be transferred to his station later.

Nam Joo-hyuk made his acting debut in 2014 with Kdrama The Idle Mermaid. He rose to prominence with his role in the television series Who Are You: School 2015. His other popular Kdramas include Weightlifting Fairy Kim Bok-joo (2016), The Bride of Habaek (2017), The Light in Your Eyes (2019), The School Nurse Files (2020), Start Up (2020), and Twenty-Five Twenty-One (2022).

Nam Joo-hyuk has also starred in movies like The Great Battle and Josee.

