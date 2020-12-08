Nail Polish trailer out: Arjun Rampal, Manav Kaul promise powerful courtroom drama

Image Source : TWITTER/ZEE5 Nail Polish trailer out

The trailer of Nail Polish, starring Arjun Rampal and Manav Kaul's was out on Tuesday. A courtroom drama, it revolves around the murder of migrant children with Manav Kaul’s Veer as the prime accused. Arjun, a high-profile lawyer, is tasked with getting him acquitted at any cost. From the trailer it seems that the film promise a powerful and intense courtroom drama.

The Bugs Bhargava Krishna directorial stars Manav, Arjun and Rajit Kapur in pivotal roles. In the trailer, we meet Sid Jaisingh (Rampal), a high profile defence lawyer who is promised a Rajya Sabha seat if he wins Veer Singh’s case, who is accused of killing two migrant children.

The story of Nail Polish moves back and forth in time, thus making it interesting for the audience. The film seems to revolve around a simple murder trial with high-voltage twists and turns. Childhood trauma, multiple personalities and political conspiracies and controversies are teased in the short trailer.

Dropping the trailer, Zee 5 wrote "There's not enough proof and the truth is slipping away. Verdict out on the 1st of January.

There's not enough proof and the truth is slipping away. Verdict out on the 1st of January.

On the other hand, Arjun Rampal said "The #ShadesOfLaw are full of twist and turns. What's your verdict?"

Nail Polish will start streaming on ZEE5 from January 1, 2021.