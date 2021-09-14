Nagarjuna discovers striking similarity between Naga Chaitanya's Love Story & Nageswara Rao's Prem Nagar

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/NAGARJUNA Nagarjuna discovers striking similarity between Naga Chaitanya's Love Story & Nageswara's Prem Nagar

The theatrical trailer of Naga Chaitanya and Sai Pallavi's 'Love Story' was released on Monday. The Telugu film, directed by Sekhar Kammula, showcases the journey of two creatively inclined people, who come together with their talent to make a living and fall in love. The trailer received a lot of praise on social media and has left fans excited about the film. Meanwhile, Naga Chaitanya's father Nagarjuna also could not stop himself from showering love on son Chay's performance in the Love Story trailer.

Interestingly, Nagarjuna discovered a striking similarity between his son Naga Chaitanya's Love Story and his father Nageswara Rao's iconic romantic film, Prem Nagar. Sharing the poster of the films on Twitter, he wrote, "#LoveStory Looking good ra chay!! All the best!!."

In the posters, the lead actors of both the films are passionately hugging each other in a similar way. Also, Prem Nagar hit the screens on September 24, 1971, while Love Story is also having a theatrical release on September 24. Isn't it a beautiful coincidence?

Chaitanya, took to Twitter to release the trailer on Monday and captioned it as: "So happy to be finally putting this out...Can't wait to see you all at the theatres again."

Besides this, Chaitanya will also be seen in 'Bangaraju' alongside actor Nagarjuna and 'Thank You' with actress Rashii Khanna. The actor will also make his Hindi debut alongside actor Aamir Khan in 'Laal Singh Chadha'.

Meanwhile, Sai Pallavi is waiting for the release of her Telugu films 'Virata Parvam' with Rana Daggubati and 'Shyam Singha Roy' alongside Nani.