Naga Shaurya, interior designer Anusha Shetty wed in Bengaluru in traditional ceremony | Photos and Videos

Naga Shaurya, interior designer Anusha Shetty are now married

Telugu actor Naga Shaurya married his partner, interior designer Anusha Shetty in a ceremony on Sunday, November 20 in Bengaluru. The muhurat of the newlyweds' marriage was before noon and they sealed their love in the holy bond of matrimony in the presence of family members, friends and Naga Shuarya's film industry colleagues. The photos and videos from Naga Shaurya's union with Anusha are going viral on social media and fans are showering them with love as they embark on this new journey together.

Naga Shaurya's viral wedding moments

Tollywood's eligible bachelor is now taken. Naga Shaurya wed Anusha Shetty married in a ceremony on November 20. The event was attended by the close friends and family members from both sides. The bride dressed up in a tradional silk saree and adorned her look with heavy jewellery and flowers in the hair. Naga Shaurya looked dashing in a shirt and dhoti. In photos and videos from the wedding, both bride and the groom smiled from ear to ear.

Naga Shaurya and Anusha's wedding took place at the JW Marriot hotel at Vittal Mallya Road in Bengaluru, while the pre-wedding celebrations were organised a day before.

Bride and groom participate in rituals

Naga Shaurya and Anusha were seen participating in their wedding rituals with full enthusiasm. A video has been going viral on social media in which the Oh Baby actor put sindoor or vermilion on the bride's forehead. Other videos showed the guests all excited for the couple as they surrounded them.

After the wedding functions, a royal lunch was organised for the attendees. The lunch setting looked lavish with the hotel staff serving them delicious food items. This surely was a day to remmeber for all the wedding invitees, and the newlyweds.

