Naga Shaurya-Anusha Shetty to marry in Bengaluru, couple's wedding date and adorable invite is out

It's wedding bells for Naga Shaurya and interior designer Anusha N Shetty. The couple is all set to marry in Bengaluru on November 20. An adorable wedding invite has also been circulating on social media and the fans are thrilled for the Oh Baby actor and his wife-to-be. The ceremony will be a two-day event and the who's who of the Telugu film industry are expected to mark their presence at the wedding festivities. This is certainly a blissful moment for Naga Shaurya and his family and the wedding preparations are on in full swing.

Naga Shaurya's wedding on November 20

Naga Shaurya and Anusha Shetty's wedding festivities will be a two-day event. The ceremonies will be organised at the JW Marriot hotel at Vittal Mallya Road in Bengaluru on November 19 and 20. The wedding muhurat is fixed at 11.25 am on Nov 20 and it will be followed by lunch for the attendees. The dress code of the ceremony is Indian traditional. A cute wedding invite of Naga Shaurya and Anusha has also been going viral on social media and fans are showering them with good wishes.

Naga Shaurya-Anusha Shetty's wedding details

Naga Shaurya and Anusha Shetty's marriage invite gave the details of all the ceremonies and dress code. The mehendi ceremony will take place on Nov 19. It will begin at 3.30 pm. The dress code for the guests is pastel. It will be followed by a 'cocktail night', which will begin at 8 pm. The dress code is Western or Indian formal wear in bling. The wedding ceremony will take place on Nov 20 at 11.25 am and the dress code for it is Indian traditional wear. The marriage ceremony will be followed by lunch for the guests.

Who is Naga Shaurya's wife Anusha Shetty?

Anusha N Shetty is an architectural designer. She owns the label Anusha Shetty Designs. She holds an Interior Design certification from New York School of Interior Designs and a Master’s Degree in entrepreneurship and marketing. She has won the title Designer of the year 2019 and 2020 from the Estate award on national level. She is also been named as one among the 40 under 40 best Interior Designers 2020 in the country by Architecture and Interior Design excellence awards.

