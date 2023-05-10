Naga Chaitanya on reaching out to Samantha Ruth Prabhu after divorce: 'Please stop poking...'

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Naga Chaitanya opens up on reaching out to Samantha Ruth Prabhu after the divorce

Naga Chaitanya and Samantha Ruth Prabha parted ways after a long relationship and marriage. After the actress revealed that she has been diagnosed with Myositis, there were rumours that her ex-husband Naga Chaitanya reached out to her regarding her health. Recently, in an interview in connection to his upcoming film Custody, Chaitanya reacted to the same and said that he has moved on from his divorce and everyone else should too.

Naga Chaitanya said that the divorce was 'unfortunate' but there is nothing left to discuss about his divorce with Samantha Ruth Prabhu. He told Behindwoods TV, "Whatever happened was unfortunate. But each one has moved on to their own path. We got divorced almost a year back. The court has given us mutual consent we both got divorced. So I don’t understand why people poking that topic again and again. The topic is over, I wish people move on from the topic and have huge respect. I don’t have regrets or anything, I have huge respect for my past, it has taught me so much, and there are no regrets at all. I request that please stop poking the topic and move on."

In 2021, Naga Chaitanya and Samantha Ruth Prabhu announced that they have decided to get divorced. It was shocking for all the fans. Last year, their divorce came through. Currently, it is rumoured that Naga Chaitanya is dating PS2 actress Shobhita Dhulipala.

When asked how he deals with what is written about him, the actor said, "It’s very sad. If you write about me, it’s fine. But getting a third person involved and speculating it with my life, is very hurtful and it is wrong. They are disrespecting someone else for no fault of theirs. That is very wrong."

Naga Chaitanya will be seen in Custody which is releasing on May 12. The actor essays the role of a police officer in the Venkat Prabhu-directorial. The film also stars Krithi Shetty, Arvind Swamy, Priyamani and Sarath Kumar in pivotal roles.

