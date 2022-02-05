Naga Chaitanya wraps up 'Thank You' shoot, drops his intense FIRST look from film

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER Naga Chaitanya

Highlights Naga Chaitanya wraps up ThankYou shoot

The actor shares first look from the film

Naga Chaitanya, who has reasons to celebrate despite his divorce, thanks to the success of 'Love Story' and 'Bangarraju', has wrapped the shoot of his upcoming movie titled 'Thank You'. The latest picture from the sets of the film shows the actor's stunning transformation. Naga Chaitanya took to Instagram and posted a story featuring his most recent picture from 'Thank You'. He also shared pics with director Vikram K and the team to announce the pack up of the film. Shot by the film's cinematographer P.C. Sreeram, this photo features Chaitanya in a profile pose, with a thick beard and sophisticated eyewear.

Image Source : INSTA/NAGA CHAITANYA Naga Chaitanya's First look from 'Thankyou'

Sharing the pics, Naga Chaitanya wrote, "And that’s a wrap on #thankyouthefilm .. so much learning and fun working with these amazing people ! Can’t wait to share this journey with you all …"

It is reported that Naga Chaitanya, Rashi Khanna and other team members of 'Thank You' have been busy shooting in Moscow for the upcoming entertainer. The film is directed by Vikram K. Kumar, who has made some superhit movies such as '24', 'Manam' and 'Gang Leader'. It is slated to be released in the summer.

'Supreme' actress Raashi Khanna is playing the female lead opposite Chaitanya. B.V.S. Ravi has penned the script of the movie being billed as a slice-of-life drama. 'Thank You' is being bankrolled by Dil Raju under his Sri Venkateshwara Creations banner.

Apart from this, Naga Chaitanya will star in Aamir Khan's much-anticipated film ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’.

Meanwhile, the actor is basking in the success of his recently released 'Bangarraju.' Nagarjuna Akkineni and Naga Chaitanya starrer made big numbers at the box office and continues with steady shares, after blockbuster opening in all the regions. Directed by Kalyan Krishna Kurasala, the father-son duo led family drama had a good start on Sankranti.

Billed to be a wholesome entertainer laced with a good dose of romance, action, and other commercial entertaining elements, Bangarraju is the sequel to the 2016 hit Telugu film 'Soggade Chinni Nayana.' Veteran actress Ramya Krishna is playing Nagarjuna's wife, while Krithi Shetty appears as the love interest of Naga Chaitanya.

Zee Studios and Annapurna Studios Pvt Ltd have jointly produced 'Bangarraju', which was released on January 14.