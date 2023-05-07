SHOCKING! Naga Chaitanya accuses director Parasuram of wasting his time, says ‘i don’t even like...’

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/AKKINENI NAGA CHAITANYA Naga Chaitanya accuses a director of wasting time

Tollywood director Parasuram Petla had previously announced a collaboration with Akkineni Naga Chaitanya, but the project didn't see the light of day, and there were no further updates from the makers. Later, rumours circulated that Chay Akkineni had exited the project because he had concerns with the script and the director was unwilling to incorporate his requested changes. Finally, the actor has come forward to shed light on the situation and reveal what occurred between him and the director.

During an interview with the Telugu channel Great Andhra, the Love Story actor was quizzed about his collaboration with Parasuram, and he made some shocking remarks. Naga Chaitanya refused to address the subject, saying "It’s a Waste of Time To talk about director Parasuram. He wasted my time, I don’t even like to talk about this topic."

For the unversed, the director was apparently going to collaborate with Naga Chaitanya before directing Mahesh Babu's "Sarkaru Vaari Paata," but for reasons that remain unclear, the project with Chaitanya was abandoned.

Meanwhile, Naga Chaitanya is gearing up for the release of his upcoming bilingual film, ‘Custody’. The actor has been actively promoting the film to ensure it reaches the masses. The trailer for the film was recently released, and it created a stir on the internet. After the trailer, fans' excitement is piqued.

Custody is an action thriller film written and directed by Venkat Prabhu on his Telugu directorial debut, and it was produced by Srinivasa Chitturi under Srinivasaa Silver Screen and Anji Industries. Starring Naga Chaitanya, Arvind Swamy, R. Sarathkumar, Krithi Shetty, Priyamani, and Sampath Raj, the film was simultaneously shot in Tamil and Telugu.

