Nafisa Ali Sodhi shares throwback video taken after her cancer surgery, says 'celebrating life today'

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/NAFISAALISODHI Nafisa Ali Sodhi shares throwback video taken after her cancer surgery

Veteran actress Nafisa Ali Sodhi was diagnosed with peritoneal cancer in November 2018. The actress underwent surgery in 2019 and recovered. On Saturday, she took to Instagram to share a throwback video taken after her surgery and said that she is celebrating life now. The actress can be seen walking with the help of the nurses in the hospital. She lauded the doctors for their help and said that they gave her the courage.

Nafisa Ali wrote, "This was me 2 years ago ( in the ICU) after my big Peritoneal cancer surgery. The Doctors , the medical team who cared for me and the hospital were amazing as they gave me courage . Happy and celebrating life today with my super positive family."

Cancer survivor Nafisa had taken to social media to ask for work after she recovered from cancer. In 2019, the veteran actress took to Instagram and Facebook to express her desire to work, and shared a portfolio photograph of her in which she was seen embracing her new bald look with confidence. "Warrior me at 62.I am ready to work as I am now a cancer warrior," she wrote on Facebook.

On Instagram, she posted: "I am Nafisa Ali Sodhi and I would like an elegant role to portray in Indian cinema. So looking for a perfect script as a senior actor. "I need to work to express my emotions. I will not be dictated to," added the actress.

"May God give each of us the strength to follow our dreams. Stop targeting young women in India. Stop religious intolerance. Stop dictating to Indians. India is unique and we must protect our secular fabric. Stop this divide and rule. Focus on a better world," she added.

Nafisa Ali Sodhi has has featured in films like "Major Saab", "Bewafaa" and "Life In A... Metro".