Nafisa Ali reminisces her Miss India 1976 days, says 'they said I had the best legs'

Veteran actress Nafisa Ali won the Femina Miss India title in 1976 and went on to bag the second runner-up position in Mss Interbational held at Tokyo, Japan. On flashback Friday, the 63-year-old actress shared a picture reminiscing her Miss India days. Taking to Instagram, Nafisa Ali shared a monochrome picture of herself wearing a swimsuit. "This is after winning ‘Miss India 1976’ ... & 2nd Runner Up in the ‘ Miss International’ held at Tokyo ,Japan . It really was a fun experience for me , a 19 year old ! They said I had the best legs", Life in a Metro actress captioned the picture.

Sharing another picture of a sixteen-year-old self, Nafisa Ali wrote, "Some of my prizes from National Swimming competition State championship and school swimming and also from athletes in school and inter school championships. I guess I just loved winning . I loved the challenges of sport . ( I was 16 here)".

Nafisa Al, who is also a cancer survivor, recently revealed that she has been diagnosed with leucoderma. In a lengthy statement, she wrote, “Ever since my chemotherapy I started noticing white patches on my neck area ... now being by the sea and getting a tan ,I can tell it’s on my face too . Such is life ... you win some and loose some .I have been diagnosed with Leucoderma ... What is it ? Quite similar to the skin condition “Vitiligo” –leucoderma is a skin disorder in which patches of skin tend to lose its natural color.”

Nafisa Ali has appeared in films such as Junoon (1979) with Shashi Kapoor, Major Saab with Amitabh Bachchan (1998), Bewafaa (2005), Life In A... Metro (2007) and Yamla Pagla Deewana (2010) with Dharmendra. She was last seen in Saheb, Biwi aur Gangster 3.

