Thursday, October 31, 2019
     
Nach Baliye 9: Nia Sharma shares angry tweet over Shantanu Maheshwari's elimination

Fans have flooded the internet expressing their disappointment saying that Shantanu Maheshwari and Nityaami Shirke deserved to be the winner.

India TV Entertainment Desk India TV Entertainment Desk
New Delhi Updated on: October 31, 2019 10:09 IST
Nach Baliye 9 has reached its finale with fans waiting to watch the last episode this weekend and know which couple lifted the trophy. It is said that Prince Narula and Yuvika Chaudhary took the winning trophy home. While many are happy with this news, others are disappointed with the show that they eliminated Shantanu Maheshwari and Nityaami Shirke before other couples.

Fans have flooded the internet with their disappointing tweets and are saying that the couple deserved to be the winner. Among them is also actress Nia Sharma who took to Twitter to express her anger over Shantanu’s elimination. She wrote, “Shantanu Maheshwari gets evicted from a dance reality show? The same guy who represents the country on an international dance platform? Kudos!! All due respect to these reality shows but also please respect the guy whose very profession is DANCE!!”

Nia received much support from the fans over her tweet. One twitter user wrote, "Evicted at 5th position is the whole new joke..we don't believe him getting such less votes either." Another wrote, "Him not being the winner doesn't hurt..but keeping him till the finale for standards of dance and eliminating him at 5th place in finale is a joke..we bet he anyway got more votes than this. That hurts..Anyway, thanks for yeh support Nia. MEANS A LOT"

For the unversed, Shantanu Maheshwari has represented India at many international dance platforms like as America’s Got Talent 11 and World of Dance Season 2. He and his team even brought the winning trophy home at World of Dance Season 2. Other than Shantanu-Nityaami, top 5 contenders were, Aly-Natasa, Yuvika-Prince, Anita-Rohit and Vishal-Madhurima.

Nia Sharma attends Shantanu Maheshwari's dance ki pathshala

 

