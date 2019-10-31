Image Source : INSTAGRAM Nach Baliye 9: Nia Sharma shares angry tweet over Shantanu Maheshwari's elimination, Fans have flooded the internet expressing their disappointment saying that Shantanu Maheshwari and Nityaami Shirke deserved to be the winner

Nach Baliye 9 has reached its finale with fans waiting to watch the last episode this weekend and know which couple lifted the trophy. It is said that Prince Narula and Yuvika Chaudhary took the winning trophy home. While many are happy with this news, others are disappointed with the show that they eliminated Shantanu Maheshwari and Nityaami Shirke before other couples.

Fans have flooded the internet with their disappointing tweets and are saying that the couple deserved to be the winner. Among them is also actress Nia Sharma who took to Twitter to express her anger over Shantanu’s elimination. She wrote, “Shantanu Maheshwari gets evicted from a dance reality show? The same guy who represents the country on an international dance platform? Kudos!! All due respect to these reality shows but also please respect the guy whose very profession is DANCE!!”

Shantanu Maheshweri gets evicted from a dance reality show? Same guy who represents the country on an international dance platform? Kudos!! All due respect to these reality shows but also please respect the guy whose very profession is DANCE !! @shantanum07 — NIA SHARMA (@Theniasharma) October 29, 2019

Nia received much support from the fans over her tweet. One twitter user wrote, "Evicted at 5th position is the whole new joke..we don't believe him getting such less votes either." Another wrote, "Him not being the winner doesn't hurt..but keeping him till the finale for standards of dance and eliminating him at 5th place in finale is a joke..we bet he anyway got more votes than this. That hurts..Anyway, thanks for yeh support Nia. MEANS A LOT"

Him not being the winner doesn't hurt..but keeping him till the finale for standards of dance and eliminating him at 5th place in finale is a joke..we bet he anyday got more votes than this. That hurts..Anyday, thanks for yeh support Nia. MEANS A LOT🙏 — Shantanu Maheshwari Fanclub (@ShantanuM_FC) October 30, 2019

Nishan came 5th 🙄🙄🙄..how is that even possible ..they were definitely better than Aly and Virima

They deserved to be in Top 2 atleast #NachNaliye9 — Dr.Nupur ❤️❤️ (@nupurrk) October 30, 2019

Invites a international level dancer, makes him compete w others in a reality show, gives him 5th position in the name of votes and gives their fav jodis the top positions. Not to forget the insults and rude behavior throughout the epis. Hats off nb & judges. — Subhangee Biswas (@subsane_) October 30, 2019

What hurts more is that not just his fans but even general viewers of the show wanted to see him as the winner and I refuse to believe that he didn't get enough votes. — Parool (@ParoolKapoor) October 30, 2019

For the unversed, Shantanu Maheshwari has represented India at many international dance platforms like as America’s Got Talent 11 and World of Dance Season 2. He and his team even brought the winning trophy home at World of Dance Season 2. Other than Shantanu-Nityaami, top 5 contenders were, Aly-Natasa, Yuvika-Prince, Anita-Rohit and Vishal-Madhurima.

