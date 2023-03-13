Naatu Naatu roars at Oscars 2023: Alia Bhatt, Priyanka Chopra, Chiranjeevi & others 'take a bow'

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/RRRMOVIE Naatu Naatu roars at Oscars 2023

Oscars 2023: RRR conquered the 95th Academy Awards in Los Angeles. SS Rajamouli directorial RRR's song Naatu Naatu won the Oscar for Best Original Song. MM Keeravani and lyricist Chandrabose accepted the award on behalf of the team as they sang a version of The Carpenters' hit Top Of The World in the acceptance speech. For the coveted golden statuette, Naatu Naatu beat competitors - Lady Gaga's Hold My Hand from Top Gun: Maverick, Rihanna's Lift Me Up from Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, This Is A Life from Everything Everywhere All At Once, and Applause from Tell It Like A Woman.

The song's big win has undoubtedly brought smiles to everyone's faces. As soon as Naatu Naatu bagged the trophy, Indians worldwide beamed with pride and expressed happiness on social media. Alia Bhatt, Priyanka Chopra, Vivek Agnihotri, Chiranjeevi among others hailed RRR's Oscar win. "Aaaaaaaaaaahhhhhhh," Alia, who played a pivotal role in 'RRR', reacted to the winning news.

Sharing the winning moment, Priyanka Chopra wrote, "Yesss team." She also added Indian Flag emoji to the caption.

Chiranjeevi tweeted, "#NaatuNaatu ON TOP OF THE WORLD !!! And THE OSCAR for the Best Original Song Goes To : Take a Bow .. @mmkeeravaani garu & @boselyricist @kaalabhairava7 @Rahulsipligunj #PremRakshith @tarak9999 @AlwaysRamCharan. And the One & Only @ssrajamouli #Oscars95."

"Congratulations @mmkeeravaani @ssrajamouli For winning Oscars for #NaatuNaatu and making India proud. Wow! Congratulations Director @EarthSpectrum Kartiki Gonsalves @guneetm for winning Best Documentary Short for #TheElephantWhisperers This is the year of Indian cinema," Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri wrote.

Prabhudeva, "PREMRAKSHITH U DID IT , we all are proud of u, CHOREOGRAPHING NAATU NAATU."

Singers Rahul Sipligunj and Kaala Bhairava, who lend their voice to the original track, performed the fast-paced song for the Oscars audience with the music composer MM Keeravani and American dancer Lauren Gottlieb. Naatu Naatu celebrates the inclusive spirit of dance and bonhomie and features Charan and Jr NTR matching steps to its catchy rhythm. The title of the track translates to bucolic in Telugu. It demonstrates the spirit of fun in country music in its over 4.35 minutes of runtime.

