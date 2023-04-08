Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/RAJAMOULI “Naatu Naatu” really popular in South Korea, foreign minister says he loves hindi movies

South Korean Foreign Minister Park Jin, who arrived in Delhi on Friday for a two-day visit, said the Oscar-winning song “Naatu Naatu” is very famous in South Korea and expressed his admiration for Bollywood films. South Korea’s foreign minister praised SS Rajamouli’s epic action-drama film and said that he has watched it himself. He called it an “extraordinary story about the Indian people.”

He also said that he liked Bollywood movies and 3 Idiots, Chennai Express, and RRR were some of his favourite Indian films. The first two are Hindi movies, and RRR is primarily a Telugu movie that was dubbed and put out in other Indian languages as well. The minister expressed his delight at the Korean embassy staff's performance of the Naatu Naatu dance. He appreciated that they paid "special attention" to the song and the movie (RRR), and that their performance showcased the music, singing, and dancing of their country to the people of India.

He also spoke Hindi when he introduced himself, “Namaste, aap logon se milkar achcha laga. Mera naam Park Jin hai (My name is Park Jin), main Korea ka foreign minister hoon”. Arindam Bagchi, a spokesperson for the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), welcomed South Korea’s Foreign Minister Park Jin to India on Friday and said that his visit will help strengthen the India-South Korea strategic partnership.

Park Jin will hold talks with Indian Foreign Minister S Jaishankar. JAs part of his trip, Jin will visit Tamil Nadu to observe the presence of South Korean businesses in the state. India and South Korea have had diplomatic, economic, and cultural ties for a long time. Jin stated that India is South Korea’s "essential partner" as the two countries approach the milestone of fifty years of diplomatic ties in 2023.

