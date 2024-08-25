'My servants watch South Indian films...,' Arshad Warsi's old interview goes viral amid Prabhas controversy

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Arshad Warsi says his servants watch South Indian film

After the statement given by Arshad Warsi about Prabhas in Kalki 2898 AD, social media has been divided into two parts. On one hand, while the fans of the South superstar are very angry that Arshad called Prabhas a 'joker', on the other hand, after watching Kalki 2898 AD on the OTT platform, some users are saying that he is right. So far, the film's director Nag Ashwin and actor Nani have expressed their displeasure over the Munnabhai actor calling Prabhas a 'Joker', but in the meantime, another old video of Arshad is now going viral, which has made South Indian fans furious once again.

Arshad Warsi's take on South Indian films

Prabhas' fans have not yet calmed down over Arshad Warsi's statement, before that another video of the actor has fueled their anger. This video of the Golmaal actor is now taking over social media. This video is quite old, in which he was asked about the good box office collection of South films like KGF in North India despite them being dubbed in Hindi, to which the actor replied, "All the people working (servants) in my house watch dubbed South films. These films are highly entertaining, if Rajinikanth is such a big star, then there must be some reason. It is entertaining and while watching him you do not need to think much, you do not need to use your mind too much. You are seeing cars flying, people flying, it is a full-time pass, eat popcorn, watch the movie and go home".

Watch the interview here:

Social media users lashed out

Already angry fans were seen getting even more furious at the actor for calling South films a time pass. One user commented, "Right,.. this joker thinks that the workers working in his house are below him because he watches South Indian movies, where someone is flying in the air". Another user wrote, "I think we should ignore such stupid statements. This is not important enough to make news". Another comment read, "This is the real proof that even his servants don't like to watch his movies".

Let us tell you that Arshad Warsi had said in an interview that Prabhas looked like a 'joker' in Kalki and he felt sad to see the Baahubali actor in such a condition.

