My mom, my everything: Riddhima Kapoor's heartfelt Mother's Day wish for Neetu Kapoor

Late actor Rishi Kapoor's daughter Riddhima Kapoor has become her mother Neetu Kapoor's strongest support during these hard times. After the death of the veteran actor on April 30, Riddhima has been sharing many unseen photos of him with the fans, leaving them emotional. From old family photos to New Year celebrations, she has been actively remembering him through her posts. On the special occasion of Mother's Day, she took to social media to share a selfie with Neetu Kapoor and wrote, "Love & only love - Happy Mother’s Day Ma."

Riddhima Kapoor shared a number of photos on her Instagram stories as well. in one of the photos, Neetu Kapoor is seen posing with a cute puppy. In another, Riddhima is seen with her grandmother. In another selfie with Neetu Kapoor, she wrote, "My mom - my everything" Riddhima also revealed that her daughter Samara baked a cookie for her nani Neetu Kapoor on the special occasion. Check out-

Riddhima Kapoor lives in Delhi with her husband and his family. She could not reach Mumbai for the last rights of Rishi Kapoor from Delhi due to lockdown restrictions. She attended the funeral via video conference. Riddhima reached Mumbai on May 2 with her daughter Samara and family members after which Neetu Kapoor organised a prayers meet for the late actor at their home. The ashes of Rishi Kapoor have been immersed in Banganga in Mumbai.

After Rishi Kapoor's death, Neetu Kapoor also took to social media to share a heartfelt note. She said, "Our dear Rishi Kapoor passed away peacefully at 8:45 am IST in hospital today after a two-year battle with leukemia. The doctors and medical staff at the hospital said he kept them entertained to the last. He remained jovial and determined to live to the fullest right through two years of treatment across two continents. Family, friends, food and films remained his focus and everyone who met him during this time was amazed at how he did not let his illness get the better of him."

