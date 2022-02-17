'My life will never be the same' Raveena remembers late father Ravi Tandon on his birth anniversary

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/RAVEENA TANDON Raveena Tandon and her late father Ravi Tandon

February 17, marks Raveena Tandon's late father Ravi Tandon’s 87th birth anniversary. The actress lost her dad on February 11 at the age of 86. Ravi Tandon died due to age-related ailments at his Juhu home. On Thursday, remembering her dad, Raveena dropped a family picture on her Instagram and penned an emotional note along with it. "HappyBirthday Papa. My life will never be the same again. You will always be the apple of my eye. Cheers!" the actress wrote.

Ravi Tandon was one of the greatest filmmakers in Bollywood. He has directed films like Nazrana, Anhonee, Khel Khel Mein, Zindagi, Khud-daar, Majboor among others. On February 11, Raveena took to her social handle and shared the unfortunate news of his demise. She also shared an emotional post along with old pictures. "You will always walk with me, I will always be you, I’m never letting go. Love you papa," she wrote.

Reacting to her emotional post, many Bollywood celebrities and friends paid their condolences. "My condolences to you and your family," Madhuri Dixit wrote. "He will be your guiding angel always," Sonu Sood added. Juhi Chawla also offered condolences and said, "Heartfelt condolences to you & your family Raveena.. May his soul rest in peace. Om Shanti."

Raveena Tandon performed the last rites of her father Ravi Tandon. Many including Farah Khan, Riddhima Pandit, Sajid Kahn among others arrived at the funeral. She also expressed her gratitude for everyone's support and condolences. Raveena shared a picture of her father along with the message, "My beloved father returned to his heavenly abode this morning. He was a pillar of strength for my family and me. As we go through this tough time, we are grateful for your condolences, warmth and support. Om Shanti."