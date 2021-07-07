'My duas for peace of his soul': Amitabh Bachchan mourns sad demise of Dilip Kumar

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/@PURWISHELKE Amitabh Bachchan mourns sad demise of Dilip Kumar

Legendary Bollywood actor Dilip Kumar passed away in Mumbai on Wednesday. The 98-year-old breathed his last at Hinduja Hospital where he was admitted after reportedly complaining of breathlessness. Offering his condolences to the actor's family, deeply saddened Amitabh Bachchan tweeted, "An institution has gone .. whenever the history of Indian Cinema will be written, it shall always be 'before Dilip Kumar, and after Dilip Kumar' .. My duas for peace of his soul and the strength to the family to bear this loss .. Deeply saddened."

Dilip Kumar was fondly called as the 'tragedy king' of the Hindi film industry. His wife Saira Banu had earlier released a statement that the actor is stable. However, the world lost a gem. Dilip Kumar's family friend Faisal Farooqui tweeted through the actor's handle-- "With a heavy heart and profound grief, I announce the passing away of our beloved Dilip Saab, few minutes ago. We are from God and to Him we return"

Also Read: Legendary actor Dilip Kumar dies at 98.

Dilip Kumar was born as Yusuf Khan to Ayesha Begum and Lala Ghulam Sarwar Khan in 1922. In a career spanning over six decades, Dilip Kumar starred in iconic films including Jogan, Babul, Deedar, Daag, Insaniyat, Paigham and Mughal-e-Azam.

He is survived by his wife Saira Banu. Dilip married Saira Banu in 1966.

Also Read: Dilip Kumar dies at 98: A look back at Bollywood superstar and Saira Banu's love story