Image Source : TWITTER Music composer Shravan Rathod passes away due to COVID-19

Shravan Kumar Rathod, of the popular composer duo Nadeem-Shravan passed away on Thursday. He was critically ill after testing positive for the COVID-19 virus. He was admitted to Raheja Hospital, Mahim, Mumbai a few days ago. He was 66 years old.

Reportedly, Shravan had co-morbidities and was on ventilator support as his condition got critical. There was a bit of heart enlargement because of which his pumping was affected.

Shravan was widely regarded as the musician who brought back melody in the early nineties along with his partner Nadeem. They worked together on "Aashiqui", their superhit soundtrack of 1990. The frequent collaborations with Kumar Sanu resulted in a series of musical successes through the nineties, including "Dil Hai Ki Maanta Nahin", "Hum Hain Rahi Pyar Ke", "Saajan", "Phool Aur Kaante", "Sadak", "Deewana" and "Pardes".

ALSO READ: RIP Shravan Rathod: 8 songs of music maestro who revived melodies in early 90's

Several Bollywood celebrities are battling the coronavirus. Recently Bollywood personalities who have tested Covid positive include Rahul Roy, Sonu Sood, Arjun Rampal, Neil Nitin Mukesh, Sumeet Vyas and Sameera Reddy.