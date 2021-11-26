Mumbai Terror Attacks: Akshay Kumar, Anupam Kher and other celebs pay tribute to victims of 26/11

Follow us on Image Source : OFFICIAL ACCOUNTS/FILE IMAGE Akshay Kumar, Anupam Kher and other celebs pay tribute to 26/11 Mumbai attack victims

It's been 13 years since the deadliest 26/11 terror attacks shook the nation, and its haunting memories still echo in people's hearts and minds. On Friday, Akshay Kumar, Ranvir Shorey, Anupam Kher and other Bollywood celebrities paid tributes to those who lost their lives in the Mumbai attacks. Taking to his Twitter handle, Akshay paid tributes to those who lost their lives in the horrific incident. "It’s been 13 years since the horrific #MumbaiTerrorAttack. Remembering all those who lost their lives and loved ones. My heartfelt tribute to all the bravehearts who sacrificed their lives safeguarding our city," he wrote.

Actor Ranvir Shorey wrote, "Never forgive. Never forget. #MumbaiTerrorAttack." The veteran actor who worked in the film 'Hotel Mumbai' dropped a video on his social media and condemned the terrorist attack.

Filmmaker Madhur Bhandarkar tweeted, "Heartfelt tributes to all the innocent civilians whom we lost in the barbaric 26/11 #MumbaiTerrorAttack and to all our real HEROES who sacrificed their lives."

Pakistan-based radical cleric Hafiz Saeed’s Jamat-ud-Dawa (JuD) is the front organisation for the Lashkar-e-Taiba which is responsible for carrying out the 2008 Mumbai attack that killed 166 people, including six Americans. Saeed, an UN-designated terrorist whom the US has placed a USD 10 million bounty on, was arrested on July 17 last year in the terror financing cases. The 70-year-old JuD chief is lodged at Lahore's high-security Kot Lakhpat jail.

The attack was carried out by 10 gunmen. Armed with automatic weapons and hand grenades, the terrorists targeted civilians at numerous sites in the southern part of Mumbai, including the Chhatrapati Shivaji railway station, the popular Leopold Cafe, two hospitals, and a theatre.

While most of the attacks ended within a few hours after they began at around 9.30 pm on November 26, the terror continued to unfold at three locations where hostages were taken--the Nariman House, where a Jewish outreach centre was located, and the luxury hotels Oberoi Trident and Taj Mahal Palace and Tower.