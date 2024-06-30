Mumbai: Shatrughan Sinha admitted to Kokilaben Hospital due to fever, weakness

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Veteran actor Shatrughan Sinha has been admitted to hospital

Veteran Bollywood actor and Lok Sabha member from Asansol constituency, Shatrughan Sinha has been admitted to Kokilaben Hospital in Mumbai. Known as Shot Gun, the actor was feeling fever and weakness for the last two days, due to which he was hospitalised on Sunday. The actor's son Luv Sinha confirmed the news. "Father had viral fever and weakness for the last few days so we decided to admit him to the hospital," Luv said.

Shatrughan Sinha had a busy schedule lately

Shatrughan Sinha was last seen on June 23rd at his daughter and actress Sonakshi Sinha's wedding with longtime boyfriend Zaheer Iqbal. The senior actor has had a busy schedule due to election campaigning and his daughter Sonakshi Sinha's wedding. A source told IANS that when Sonakshi visited the hospital with her husband Zaheer Iqbal, there were speculations that she was pregnant. Later, she also asked about her father's health over the phone.

There is no information on when Shatrughan Sinha will be discharged from the hospital, but it is said that the actor is currently stable and has been kept under the observation of doctors. This is a bit of a worrying moment for the Sinha family after the double celebrations of Shatrughan's Lok Sabha win and Sonakshi's wedding.

