Mumbai police summons film critic Rajeev Masand in Sushant Singh Rajput death investigation case

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SUSHANTSINGHRAJPUT4747 Mumbai police summons journalist Rajeev Masand in Sushant Singh Rajput death investigation case

After recording statements of close friends, family, girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty, filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali, YRF head Aditya Chopra, Mumbai police summoned film critic Rajeev Masand in Sushant Singh Rajput death investigation case. According to reports in ANI, Masand arrived at Bandra Police Station on Tuesday to record his statement about the blind articles he had written about the actor. The development came after actress Kangana Ranaut's interview in which she questioned why the journalist has not been questioned yet.

Mumbai: Film critic Rajeev Masand arrives at Bandra police station to record his statement in connection with actor Sushant Singh Rajput's suicide case. pic.twitter.com/8XoQ3hwwzt — ANI (@ANI) July 21, 2020

Kangana Ranaut in her latest interview told Republic TV, "I am not saying that anyone wanted Sushant to die, but definitely doomed. These people are emotional vultures. They want to see people lynch themselves. To date, Mahesh Bhatt is selling Parveen Babi's illness in so many versions through his films. Why is Mumbai Police not summoning — Aditya Chopra, Mahesh Bhatt, Karan Johar, Rajeev Masand? These 4 people. Why, because they are powerful? With this interview, I only have things to lose."

Mumbai Police has been interrogating Sushant's psychiatrists for the last few days to understand the recent mental state that led him to take such a big step. The actor was found dead on June 14 at his Bandra apartment. He died by suicide and police found medical prescriptions and medicines in his room. The actor was said to be battling depression for the last few months.

Fans as well as Sushant's alleged girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty have been demanding the CBI probe in the actor's death investigation. Taking to Instagram, Rhea requested Home Minister Amit Shah for the same. She wrote, "Respected @amitshahofficial sir, I'm Sushant Singh Rajput's girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty, it is now over a month since his sudden demise. I have complete faith in the government, however, in the interest of justice, I request you with folded hands to initiate a CBI enquiry into this matter. I only want to understand what pressures prompted Sushant to take this step. Yours sincerely, Rhea Chakraborty #satyamevajayate."

On the other hand, Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh stated that the police have found no foul play in the death and there's no need for the CBI probe. He told Mid-Day, "I have the tweets and the campaign. But I don’t think that a CBI probe is required. The Mumbai Police is competent enough to handle such cases and they are investigating every aspect of the case including professional rivalry. As of now, we do not see any foul play. Details of the investigation will be shared once it is completed."

