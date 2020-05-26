Mumbai Police goes Gulabo Sitabo way to spread awareness about cyber security

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/@ MUMBAIPOLICE Mumbai Police goes Gubalo Sitabo way to spread awareness about cyber security

In order to spread awareness about cyber security, Mumbai Police took inspiration from Amitabh Bachchan and Ayshmann Khurrana starrer Gulabo Sitabo and posted a humorous message on social media. In the film's trailer, Ayushmann is seen telling Big B to adopt him ( humein godh lelo ) as he doesn't have any one else in his life. Sharing the same scene on Instagram, Mumbai Police wrote, "Strong password to Mumbaikars with a weak password! #$tr0ngP@$$w0₹d #BlockbusterPassword #cybersafety #onlinesafety".

The post shared on Monday night have garnered almost 11,000 likes and tonnes of comments from people appreciating the witty post and Mumbai Police's creativity behind it by commenting things like "Mumbai police got swag!", "Killing it as always.". Addressing Ayushman’s photo, one of the users commented saying “Such a cute password”. Another user joking about his password said, " My password is so strong that I keep forgetting it!"

Earlier, Mumbai Police took inspiration from Shraddha Kapooor and Rajkummar Rao starrer Stree while spreading awareness about Covid-19.

Gulabo Sitabo will stream online on Amazon Prime Video on June 12. Talking about the decision to release the film digitally, filmmaker Shoojit Sircar, in an earlier interview said, "We had made the film and it was supposed to release in April. Normally when my film is ready, I have a very bad habit -- I have to serve it to the audience right then. So that was there and then this crisis (COVID-19 pandemic) came upon us".

"Ronnie (Ronnie Lahiri) discussed with me that if this (digital release) happens, 'what's your view?'. And my view was very clear. I wanted to reach out as much and he told me this will simultaneously be released in some 200 countries. I never had this kind of release. And this is a platform where I have never experimented," he added.

In case you missed the trailer, watch it here:

