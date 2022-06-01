Mumbai court allows Rhea Chakraborty to travel abroad. Conditions apply

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/RHEA CHAKRABORTY Rhea Chakraborty

A special court under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act on Wednesday (June 1) granted permission to actress Rhea Chakraborty to travel abroad. She had sought permission to travel to Abu Dhabi for the IIFA awards to be held, this week. The actress was named in the drug case related to actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death. She will be travelling to Abu Dhabi between June 2 to 5, 2022. The court also directed the investigating officer in her case to hand over actress' passport.

In her plea filed through lawyer Nikhil Maneshinde, Chakraborty said that she wanted to travel for the IIFA awards for four days as she was invited by the director and co-founder of IIFA to walk the green carpet and give away an award on June 3. Also, Chakraborty has to host an interaction during the main ceremony the next day. Therefore, she sought the return of her passport and permission to travel abroad.

Rhea Chakraborty added that she had only received an invitation on May 25. Her application stated that she has regularly attended court and the next hearing will not be affected by her travel. The court also directed her to mark her attendance in the Indian embassy in Abu Dhabi during her stay there.

Special Judge AA Joglekar allowed the application while directing the actress to return by June 6 and mark her attendance with the investigating officer. She will have to surrender her passport to the investigating officer on her return. Not just this, she also has to submit a cash deposit of Rs 1,00,000 with the registry of the court.

Chakraborty was granted bail by the Bombay High Court in October 2020, nearly a month after her arrest by the NCB on September 8.