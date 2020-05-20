Mukesh Khanna supports Carry Minati in YouTube vs TikTok war but also has an advice for him

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ MUKESH KHANNA, CARRY MINATI Mukesh Khanna lends advice to popular YouTuber Carry Minati

Carry Minati has been getting support from his fellow YouTubers such as Bhuvan Bam, Ashish Chanchlani and several other celebrities like Himansh Kohli and Guru Randhawa. Now, the veteran actor Mukesh Khanna has also backed Ajey Nagar aka Carry Minati in his YouTube vs TikTok war. Sharing a video, Mukesh defended Carry Minati. However, he also has advice for the young celebrity. He says, “I support CarryMinati against TikTok. His video has been taken down from YouTube which is not right according to me. If one has to remove, they should also get rid of many objectionable contents available on YouTube.”



“I, hereby, would also like to advise Carry Minati to choose his words and statements carefully. Avoid using words or sentences that would hurt others sentiments. People love and follow you a lot and hence you should choose your words wisely. Many times a righteous person can also be proved wrong if he doesn’t use his words wisely,” he adds further.

The whole fiasco started when TikTok star Amir Siddiqui posted a video to slam YouTubers. In the video, Siddiqui can be seen boasting of the unity among all TikTok users. He also accused the YouTubers of stealing some of the content produced by TikTok users. Siddiqui added that TikTok has attracted more brand deals as compared to YouTube and thus, stereotyping TikTok content as "cringe" was demotivating for its creators.

On May 8, Nagar came up with his reply through a YouTube video. He dissected Siddiqui’s video and slammed him using strong language while pointing out the TikTok star's grammatical errors. He also made fun of Siddiqui's use of hashtags and other "shortcomings".

This YouTube rant by Carry Minati enraged Siddiqui further as he hit back on May 14. Siddiqui said in his reply that he is not against YouTube but cyberbullying. He added that the need of the hour is to call out creators who roast and harass people for their own entertainment. He requested Nagar to take a stand against bullying and ask his fans to abstain from the same.

On March 14, Carry's video was pulled down by YouTube for violating their policy on cyberbullying and harassment. Since then fans have been showing their support with Twitter trends like #JusticeForCarryMinati.

