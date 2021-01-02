MTV Love School professor Anusha Dandekar hints Karan Kundra lied, cheated on her and never apologised

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ANUSHA DANDEKAR MTV Love School professor Anusha Dandekar hints Karan Kundra lied, cheated on her

Popular television personality and VJ Anusha Dandekar has shared an elaborated note, seemingly about her breakup with actor Karan Kundra. Anusha has finally said that Karan had lied and cheated on her. The duo had been in the limelight for their relationship for more than six years. They were always seen together and have done many projects on small screens. After dating each other for 6 long years, it is said that they have decided to call it quits. Now, as Anusha concluded her 2020, she decided to open up about her breakup with Karan.

The VJ took to Instagram to share a note which had a quote by author RM Drake about how love doesn’t have to be a constant battle. Sharing her own thoughts she wrote “So here it is, before the year ends... Yes I did a show called Love School, yes I was your Love Professor, yes everything I shared and the advice I gave has always been real and from my heart... yes I love hard, so hard... yes I don’t leave till there is nothing left for me to try and fight for, yes even I’m human, yes even I lost myself and some of my self respect, yes I’ve been cheated and lied to... yes I waited for an apology, which never came, yes I learnt I actually had to apologise and forgive myself... And yes i grew, have grown and will continue to grow from all of it and look at the positive,” she wrote.

“You have watched me Love so openly... now please watch me LOVE myself till I’m so full that I can share it with someone again some day...My advice one last time; Love comes in many forms, just don’t let it consume so much, that you lose you, let Love be respectful, kind and most importantly honest. I deserve it, you deserve it. The most important thing is understanding this because we accept the love we think we deserve... Thankyou for always loving me the way you do my A team! I love you. Forever grateful for the good and the bad, all are lessons learnt. My love story now begins with me,” she added.

Reacting to her post, Anusha’s sister Shibani showered love and wrote “Heart with you always.” Athiya Shetty dropped heart emojis and Kubbra Sait wrote, “Big kiss Nush! You brave hearted kitten.”

Ananya Birla wrote, “You inspire me I’ve seen everything you’ve been through and you’ve just come out so strong on the other side and that’s what counts. You’ll always be the best love guru love you and thank you for being you.”

Meanwhile, Anusha and Karan co-hosted the TV reality show MTV Love School where they helped couples to tackle differences and problems in their relationships.