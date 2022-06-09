Ms Marvel: Farhan Akhtar's Hollywood debut gets a BIG shoutout from wife Shibani Dandekar

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SHIBANI DANDEKAR Shibani Dandekar, Farhan Akhtar

Ms Marvel: Farhan Akhtar's Hollywood debut got a big shoutout from wife Shibani Dandekar. The actress says she is extremely proud of her husband and actor. Shibani on her Instagram Story expressed her excitement about Farhan's role in the show and wrote: "Can't wait for this. So proud of my guy."

"What you seek is seeking you! Ms Marvel, an original series from Marvel Studios is now streaming in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and English," she captioned the post.

She also posted a teaser of the project that shared the first look of Farhan. In the teaser, Farhan is seen sporting mid-shoulder level hair and a full-grown beard. His character is seen giving wisdom to Iman Vellani's Kamala Khan. "What you seek is seeking you," Farhan is seen telling Kamala Khan.

'Ms Marvel' is one of the highly anticipated Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) projects. It marks the debut of Iman Vellani as Kamala Khan, a.k.a. the titular character, who is a Muslim American teenager growing up in Jersey City.

Recently, Pakistani-Canadian actress Iman Vellani, who is playing the lead role in 'Ms Marvel' spoke about her experience of working with Farhan. "My experience working with Farhan was amazing, he has so many stories to share. On set, we'd have quiet moments, and he would just be telling me stories about going sky-diving, what it's like filming other movies and his career in general. "I find him such a fascinating person to listen to and he looks so cool in our show. It's crazy that I grew up watching him, and now I am working with him," she said.

Meanwhile, Aramis Knight, Saagar Shaikh, Rish Shah, Zenobia Shroff, Mohan Kapur, Matt Lintz, Yasmeen Fletcher, Laith Nakli, Azhar Usman, Travina Springer and Nimra Bucha are also a part of the show.