MS Dhoni's daughter Ziva makes new friend in the garden and it's a chameleon! Watch videos

Cricketer Mahendra Singh Dhoni's daughter Ziva is one of the most adorable kids on social media. She is also one of the most followed superstar kids and has over 1.6 million followers on her Instagram handle. Every now and then her mother Sakshi Dhoni keeps on treating everyone with her fun time with daddy by enjoying jokes, riding a bicycle or playing with a birdie. Yet again she has caught our attention, thanks to her latest video in which she can be seen enjoying the company of her new friend who happens to be an extraordinary reptile found in her nursery. Her post holds a special significance as it was shared on August 14, the day which is marked as World Lizard Day.

Taking to Instagram, Sakshi wrote alongside the video, "Encounter with a Chameleon on a special day! Happy Lizard day!" The video shows the chameleon perching on the handle of a bicycle. Have a look:

Not only this, she even shared some pictures of the reptile on her handle and wrote, "Hello from Ranchi ! #naturelovers #magicalnature n it's a co incidence that we saw it today ! Like every other day we celebrate .. let's celebrate "Happy Lizard day ! "to one and all."

Her another post explains how the animal is not at all scary at all as it said, "Wondering if its a tourist or an inhabitant of our home . #chameleon (The Great Indian Chameleon ) . Must say it's a slow moving reptile very calming to watch and not scary at all . #naturelovers."

The posts caught the attention of many. A user commented, "Hmm… I was so sure this guy was fake till the video, now I’m confused," to which Sakshi replied and said, "It’s real baba! I know one can get confused." Another user wrote, "Keep him," to which she replied, "Well he is somewhere in some tree now... I didn’t want to disturb it."

Meanwhile, Sakshi recently shared a picture of Ziva holding a little baby in her arms. This left everyone think that the couple has welcomed their second baby and many raised questions whether Dhoni has become father for the second time.

No confirmation about the same has been made yet!

