Mrunal Thakur to join Shahid Kapoor for final schedule of 'Jersey' in Chandigarh

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/@MRUNALOFFICIAL2016 Actress Mrunal Thakur

Mrunal Thakur on Thursday said she is heading to Chandigarh to shoot for Shahid Kapoor-starrer "Jersey", a Hindi remake of 2019 Telugu blockbuster of the same name.

Kapoor, who plays a cricketer in "Jersey", is already in Chandigarh to shoot for the final schedule of the sports-drama at Mohali stadium. Amidst rising COVID cases in the country and the fear of second wave looming over, Thakur said the unit has decided to adopt the strict health and sanitary measures.

By creating a bio-bubble and strong quarantine rules, the unit will minimise contact with the outside world for pending days of the shoot, the actor revealed. Thakur said when the team decided to get back to work they had anticipated this situation but she has complete faith in her producers and unit members.

"We were aware that the situation could get bad again but now with the amount of financial strain on the industry at large, going back to work is no longer a choice but a necessity. What’s important is being safe and following every guideline to the tee," Thakur said in a statement.

The 28-year-old actor said sanitary officers, health professionals and doctors have all been deputed on set to ensure the chance of contracting the virus is reduced. Thakur added that several workers are financially dependent on the film industry and actors have a moral responsibility towards them.

"Work cannot be kept on hold forever when people are struggling to achieve monthly basics. A film set goes beyond its stars and we have the moral responsibility of supporting our entire unit.

"If I don't work, my unit and team will not get paid. It’s a scary situation but the burden on people is far more frightening," she added.

"Jersey" chronicles the story of a talented but failed cricketer, who decides to return to the field in his late 30s driven by the desire to represent the Indian cricket team and fulfil his son's wish for a jersey as a gift.

Gowtam Tinnanauri, who helmed the original 2019 film starring Nani in the lead, is directing the Hindi version.

Also featuring veteran actor Pankaj Kapur, the movie is being presented by Allu Aravind, and produced by Aman Gill and Dil Raju.