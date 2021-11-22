Mrunal Thakur, Mouni Roy's photos with David Beckham go viral; claim 'BEST NIGHT EVER'

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/@MRUNALTHAKUR Mrunal Thakur, Mouni Roy's photos with David Beckham

Highlights 'BEST NIGHT EVER,' Mrunal Thakur posted photos with the footballer David Beckham

Mouni Roy, too, posted a picture with David and said, 'What just happened.'

Mrunal announced the release date of her upcoming film 'Aankh Micholi'

Bollywood beauties Mrunal Thakur and Mouni Roy made many girls jealous when they shared photos with former England football captain David Beckham on Sunday. The girls claimed that they had the "BEST NIGHT EVER" when they met the star. Mrunal and Mouni attended the Qatar Grand Prix where they met the heartthrob Manchester United legend. The divas couldn't contain their joy and took to their respective social media handles to share their excitement.

Jersey actress Mrunal Thakur posted photos with the footballer David Beckham on her Instagram handle along with the caption, "AND THIS HAPPENED! BEST NIGHT EVER @davidbeckham @f1 @fabdoha." Further, she wrote, "Are you jealous?"

Reacting to this, the post soon flooded with super interesting comments. Dulquer Salmaan exclaimed, "What the hell ?!!!!!!" Ranveer Singh added, "Sex God!"

Mouni Roy, too, posted a picture with David on her Instagram handle and wrote, "What just happened !?!? @davidbeckham #BEST." In the picture, the actor looked stunning in a little black dress while the former striker turned heads with his lavender shirt teamed with a tie, blazer and white trousers.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Mrunal announced the release date of her upcoming film 'Aankh Micholi'. The film, which also stars Abhimanyu Dassani, Paresh Rawal, Sharman Joshi, Divya Dutta, Abhishek Banerjee, Darshan Jariwala, Grusha Kapoor and Vijay Raaz, will arrive in cinemas on May 13, 2022.

The actress also released the first poster of her next film Jersey along with actor Shahid Kapoor. She also announced that the trailer of the film will release on Tuesday. She wrote, "I’m super excited to share the poster of my upcoming film Jersey! This one is extremely close to my heart! Can’t wait for you guys to witnesses the magic #teamjersey has created!"

On the other hand, Mouni's upcoming film 'Velle', also starring Abhay Deol and Karan Deol is soon going to release on December 10, 2021.