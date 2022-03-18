Mouni Roy touches husband Suraj Namibar's feet on their FIRST Holi together; See romantic pics

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/MOUNI ROY Mouni Roy, Suraj Nambiar

Holi 2022 is extra special for Mouni Roy as the actress is celebrating the festival of colors with her husband Suraj Nambiar. This is the first Holi together after their wedding. The couple tied the knot on January 27 this year in Goa. Treating her fans, the actress posted some fun and romantic moments from their intimate Holi celebrations. Taking to her Instagram handle on Friday, the 'Naagin' actor shared glimpses from their first Holi together as a married couple.

In the pictures, the couple wore white, cotton kurtas and posed by dipping their hands in a dish full of different colours of gulal. She penned the caption, "May your lives always be filled with colours of joy, love & laughter. HAPPPPPYYYYYYY HOLIIIIIIIIIIIII #ourfirst."

Last month, as the couple celebrated one month of their marital bliss, Mouni took to Instagram and penned a heartfelt post to mark the special occasion. "How do I love you? Oh, this way and that way. Oh, happily. Perhaps I may elaborate by demonstration? Like this, and like this, and no more words now..A month," she wrote. Alongside the note, Mouni shared a string of images from her wedding festivities.

In January the couple tied the knot in two lavish ceremonies. For the unversed, Mouni is a Bengali beauty and Suraj is originally from Bengaluru. Several pictures and videos surfaced on the internet, wherein we can see the couple performing wedding rituals in Bengali and Malyali style. The duo also posted some photos on their respective social media accounts.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Mouni will soon be seen playing an antagonist in Ayan Mukerji's 'Brahmastra', also starring Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, and Amitabh Bachchan.

--with agency inputs