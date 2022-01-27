Mouni Roy-Suraj Nambiar Wedding: Bride and groom tie the knot in Goa, see FIRST pics, videos

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/NAAGIN6.OFFICIALL Mouni Roy, Suraj Namibar wedding

Highlights Mouni and Suraj tied the knot in the presence of their family and friends in a close-knit ceremony

The wedding took place in Goa

Videos and photos of Mouni Roy and Suraj from their wedding have gone viral

Mouni Roy-Suraj Nambiar Wedding | First photo of the bride Mouni Roy dressed in traditional attire has surfaced online. In the photos, she is seen dressed in a white and red saree with statement gold jewellery. The actress looks breathtaking in the photos as she smiles from ear to ear. More pictures and videos from the traditional ceremony are going viral on social media. Mouni and Suraj tied the knot in the presence of their family and friends in a close-knit ceremony.

Mouni and Suraj, who never officially confirmed dating each other in the past, tied the knot on January 27 in Goa. Take a look at the photos:

Mouni Roy and her beau Suraj Nambiar's wedding preparations began in Goa on Wednesday. All thanks to Mouni's close friends including Arjun Bijlani, Mandira Bedi and Aashka Goradia for sharing glimpses of the couple's mehendi and haldi ceremonies. For the haldi ceremony, Mouni wore a white outfit with white floral jewellery. Suraj also wore a full-white outfit for the occasion. Speaking of the mehendi ceremony, the 'Gold' actor opted for a yellow lehenga.

Taking to Instagram, Arjun uploaded a Boomerang video of Mouni and her henna-decorated arms as she pouted for the camera. Mandira also posted a few pictures with Mouni and Suraj. "Mon, Suraj...and so it all begins. I love you both, more than you know," she captioned the post.

After pictures of her heartwarming Mehendi and Haldi ceremony flooded over the internet, actor Mouni Roy has finally shared her first social media post with fiance Suraj Nambiar. Taking to her Instagram handle, Mouni shared a beautiful picture in which she can be seen hugging and sharing smiles with her husband-to-be. The actor looks stunning, dressed in a hot pink suit. In the caption, she wrote, "Everything #HariOm."