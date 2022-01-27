Follow us on Image Source : INSTA/MOUNIROY Mouni Roy, Suraj Nambiar share beautiful pictures from their Goa wedding: Need your love and blessings

Mouni Roy and Suraj Nambiar have finally tied the knot and declared their marriage in front of the world. Taking to their respective social media handles on Thursday, the couple shared beautiful pictures from their South Indian wedding that took place in Goa. Mouni, in the same, can be seen looking ethereal in her white saree with red and gold borders and a matching red and gold blouse. She was adorned in traditional jewellery and her look was completed with a belt and a gajra around her plaited hair. Suraj, on the other hand, wore a beige kurta and traditional white mundu. The 'Naagin' actress alongside the pictures wrote in the caption, "I found him at last ..Hand in hand, blessed by family & friends , We re married!!!!!!!!!!! Need your love and blessings…27.01.22 Love, Suraj & Mouni."

Suraj while sharing the glimpses of his wedding wrote, "27.01.2022 - Married my best friend and the love of my life. Feel like the luckiest man alive." Have a look at their posts:

As soon as the photos were shared, not just the fans but also celebs from the industry started pouring in congratulatory wishes for the newly wedded couple. See the same here:

Image Source : INSTA Congratulatory wishes pour in for Mouni Roy and Suraj Nambiar on Instagram

For those unversed, their wedding festivities began on January 26 with the Haldi and Mehendi ceremony. The two got married as Malayali rituals this morning. This will be followed by a Bengali wedding that will take place in the evening. Mouni belongs from Cooch Behar in West Bengal while Suraj who is a banker-businessman in Dubai hails from Bangaluru.

The first pictures from their wedding were shared by their close friends Arjun Bijlani and Manmeet. Arjun while sharing a photo of the bride and the groom wrote, "Mr and Mrs Nambiar !! while the Meet Bros fame shared, "The south Indian bride."

The wedding photos of Roy dressed as South Indian bride was also shared by several of her fans and friends on the internet.

Roy and Nambiar have always been tight-lipped about their relationship before they married.