Mouni Roy-Suraj Nambiar make for a SEXY couple at her birthday bash; Jannat Zubair, Sriti Jha & others attend

Follow us on Image Source : VIRAL BHAYANI Mouni Roy Birthday bash pics

Mouni Roy celebrated her birthday in the presence of her near and dear ones on Wednesday night. The actress and her husband Suraj Nambiar hosted a grand bash for her friends from the industry. Several celebrities including Jannat Zubair, Sriti Jha, Shamita Shetty, Mandira Bedi, Karan Tacker among others marked their presence. Mouni looked ethereal in a white sequined dress. She posed with her husband Suraj, who looked dashing in white T-shirt and blue denim. Mouni also cut a cake with media personnel.

Watch the pictures below:

Image Source : VIRAL BHAYANIMouni Roy Birthday bash pics

Image Source : VIRAL BHAYANIMouni Roy Birthday bash pics

Jannat Zubair arrived in a stylish black outfit. Mandira Bedi looked stunning in wine coloured dress. Sriti Jha made heads turn in all-black attire. Shamita Shetty looked breathtakingly beautiful in a baby pink dress. Check out the pictures of the stars below:

Image Source : VIRAL BHAYANIMouni Roy Birthday bash pics

Image Source : VIRAL BHAYANIMouni Roy Birthday bash pics

Image Source : VIRAL BHAYANIMouni Roy Birthday bash pics

Image Source : VIRAL BHAYANIMouni Roy Birthday bash pics

Image Source : VIRAL BHAYANIMouni Roy Birthday bash pics

Earlier in the day, the actress received an adorable birthday wish from her husband Suraj Nambiar. To make her day special, Suraj took to Instagram and penned a heartfelt note for her alongside an adorable picture of the actress. He wrote, "Happy birthday my beautiful partner in crime."

Mouni has established a successful career for herself in the film and television industry. She starred in many television shows like ' Devon Ke Dev...Mahadev', 'Kasturi', and 'Naagin' to name a few. On the work front, Mouni was last seen in Ayan Mukherji's action-fantasy-drama 'Brahmastra'. The film also stars Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, and Amitabh Bachchan in the lead roles.

Latest Entertainment News