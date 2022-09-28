Mouni Roy-Suraj Nambiar make for a SEXY couple at her birthday bash; Jannat Zubair, Sriti Jha & others attend

Mouni Roy celebrated her birthday in the presence of her near and dear ones on Wednesday night. The actress and her husband Suraj Nambiar hosted a grand bash for her friends from the industry. Several celebrities including Jannat Zubair, Sriti Jha, Shamita Shetty, Mandira Bedi, Karan Tacker among others marked their presence. Mouni looked ethereal in a white sequined dress. She posed with her husband Suraj, who looked dashing in white T-shirt and blue denim. Mouni also cut a cake with media personnel.
Watch the pictures below:
Jannat Zubair arrived in a stylish black outfit. Mandira Bedi looked stunning in wine coloured dress. Sriti Jha made heads turn in all-black attire. Shamita Shetty looked breathtakingly beautiful in a baby pink dress. Check out the pictures of the stars below:
Earlier in the day, the actress received an adorable birthday wish from her husband Suraj Nambiar. To make her day special, Suraj took to Instagram and penned a heartfelt note for her alongside an adorable picture of the actress. He wrote, "Happy birthday my beautiful partner in crime."
Mouni has established a successful career for herself in the film and television industry. She starred in many television shows like ' Devon Ke Dev...Mahadev', 'Kasturi', and 'Naagin' to name a few. On the work front, Mouni was last seen in Ayan Mukherji's action-fantasy-drama 'Brahmastra'. The film also stars Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, and Amitabh Bachchan in the lead roles.