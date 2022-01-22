Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/MOUNIROY/SURAJNAMBIAR Mouni Roy cancels her wedding reception with beau Suraj Nambiar in Mumbai?

Actress Mouni Roy is all set to tie with knot with her beau, Suraj Nambiar, in Goa. Reportedly, the two-day affair will take place on January 26 and 27 with just 50 people in attendance. Their wedding preparations are also in full swing, with the venue being booked in Goa. Mouni and Suraj also planned a reception party in Mumbai a couple of days later after their wedding. However, it is now being reported that they had to cancel their reception because of the pandemic-led restrictions.

According to ETimes, "Mouni and Suraj had planned a reception party for their friends and her industry colleagues. However, keeping in mind the surge in COVID-19 cases, they have cancelled the party. She doesn’t want to put anyone’s health at risk. Her family and close friends will be attending the wedding in Goa. The actress has planned both a Bengali and South Indian-style wedding, as she wants to incorporate rituals from both regions on her big day."

For the two-day wedding festivities -- the sangeet and a Bengali wedding will be held on January 26, the couple will exchange nuptial vows in the South Indian style. They have booked an entire five-star hotel in South Goa and preparations are in full swing. As Suraj Nambiar is a South Indian, the couple wanted their wedding to be a mix of Bengali and South Indian rituals.

Before the wedding venue of Mouni and Suraj was revealed, they were reported to be marrying in Dubai or Italy. However, now it seems like a Goa wedding is on the cards for the couple.

On the work front, Mouni was last seen in the web series 'London Confidential.' She has also worked in Romeo Akbar Walter and Made in China with John Abraham and Rajkummar Rao, respectively. The actress' next release is Brahmastra-Part I. She is said to be playing an antagonist in the Ayan Mukerji directorial.