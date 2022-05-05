Mother's Day 2022: Ranbir-Neetu Kapoor to Kareena-Taimur, B-town's most endearing mother-son duos

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/OFFICIAL ACCOUNTS Mother's Day 2022

Mother's Day 2022: From a newly married Ranbir Kapoor doing a fun challenge with mother Neetu Kapoor to Kareena Kapoor cuddling in bed with sons Jeh and Taimur and Sutapa Sikdar being a rock support for her son Babil after husband Irrfan Khan's death, Bollywood celebrities make for some of the most cherished mother-son jodis. On several occasions, we have witnessed them giving us some major mother-son goals. As we celebrate mother's day on May 08, let's have a look at some of the most beautiful mother-son bonds shared between Bollywood celebrities from different age groups.

Twinkle Khanna and Aarav

Twinkle Khanna is not just a bestselling author, but also a doting mother to her son Aarav. Her unconventional way of parenting has always inspired mothers of this generation.

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Taimur Ali, Jehangir Ali

Whether they're posing together for selfies or cuddling in bed, Kareena and her boys are truly best of friends.

Neetu Kapoor and Ranbir Kapoor

Ranbir Kapoor is truly mumma's boy. The actor who recently tied the knot with Alia Bhatt has stood like a rock with his mother Neetu Kapoor after the death of his father and actor Rishi Kapoor.

Amrita Singh and Ibrahim Ali Khan

Amrita Singh has given a fulfilling life to her kids Sara Ali Khan and Ibrahim Alia Khan even after her divorce with ex-husband Saif Ali Khan. As Sara once said that she is their "best friend."

Sutapa Sikdar and Babil Khan

Time and again, Sutapa has proved her strength as a mother ever since the dmeise of her husband and actor Irrfan Khan. Babil has often shared that his mother has been a pillar of strength for him.

Malaika Arora and Arhaan Khan

Malaika Arora shares a special bond with her son Arhaan. From brunch dates to movie nights, the mother son duo are often snapped having a great time together.

Helen, Salma and Salman Khan

Salman Khan shares an endearing bond with her mother's Salma and Helen. No matter what, the actor makes sure to spend quality time with them even amidst his busy schedules.