Mother's Day 2022: Janhvi Kapoor misses mom Sridevi; shares adorable pic with emotional note

On the occasion of Mother's day, Janhvi Kapoor is missing her late mom and actress Sridevi. The actress left for her heavenly abode four years ago and Janhvi is often seen sharing her fond memories on social media. On Sunday, she penned an emotional note with a throwback picture for her late mother. In the awwdorable picture, Sridevi can be seen holding baby Janhvi in her arms. She wrote, "Even in your absence, I feel your love everyday. Even in your absence, you're the best mother in the world. love u."

B-town celebrities and fans have showered love on the mother-daughter duo by dropping heart emoticons on the post. Ananya Panday, Maheep Kapoor, and Manish Malhotra among others reacted to Janhvi's post. Pakistani actress Sajal Ali, who played Sridevi's daughter in 'Mom' also dropped heart emojis on Gunjan Saxena actress' post. For those unversed, Sridevi breathed her last on February 24, 2018, in Dubai. ALSO READ: Malaika Arora REVEALS people told her being a mother would end her career: 'Had working mom guilt'

Janhvi Kapoor's upcoming project

The actress is shooting for her upcoming film, 'Bawaal' alongside Varun Dhawan. Filmmaker Nitesh Tiwari's upcoming love story began production in Lucknow recently. The film, produced by Sajid Nadiadwala, will be shot across three Indian locations and five European countries, including Paris. The first schedule of the film will be shot in the Uttar Pradesh capital, where its ‘mahurat’ was held. The film marks the first collaboration between Dhawan and Kapoor. 'Bawaal' is scheduled to hit the screens next year on April 7.

Apart from this, she will be seen in 'Milli' co-starring Sunny Kaushal and in Aanand L Rai's directorial 'Good Luck Jerry'. Also, she has Karan Johar's home production, 'Mr and Mrs Mahi'.